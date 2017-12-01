Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Called up Friday
Berube was promoted from AHL Rockford on Friday.
Berube's promotion comes as starter Corey Crawford (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve. The 26-year-old Berube will likely spend his time with Chicago on the bench behind Anton Forsberg, who figures to be the go to during Crawford's absence.
