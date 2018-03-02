Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased in loss to Sharks
Berube was pulled from Thursday's game loss to the Sharks after allowing six goals on 28 shots.
Berube was excellent in his previous start against and has been solid for AHL Rockford this season, but this was simply a miserable outing. The 26-year-old has slid into the backup role for the Blackhawks, but his career .899 NHL save percentage makes it hard to trust him in most fantasy settings. Given the team's struggles this season, Berube likely isn't worth a fantasy play right now.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Starting Thursday in San Jose•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Briefly assigned to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Sparks Blackhawks with 42 saves•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Will make first start of season•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Added to NHL roster•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...