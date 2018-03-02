Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased in loss to Sharks

Berube was pulled from Thursday's game loss to the Sharks after allowing six goals on 28 shots.

Berube was excellent in his previous start against and has been solid for AHL Rockford this season, but this was simply a miserable outing. The 26-year-old has slid into the backup role for the Blackhawks, but his career .899 NHL save percentage makes it hard to trust him in most fantasy settings. Given the team's struggles this season, Berube likely isn't worth a fantasy play right now.