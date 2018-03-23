Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased in loss to Vancouver
Berube was pulled Thursday against Vancouver after allowing four goals on 18 shots.
Berube has not looked good in his last three starts, allowing at least four goals in each contest. The 26-year-old is sporting a lackluster .891 save percentage through 11 appearances this season and isn't worth owning in the majority of fantasy settings. Even with Corey Crawford (concussion) on the shelf, it's best to look elsewhere if you're in need of a backup netminder.
