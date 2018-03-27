Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Cut loose by Chicago
Berube was waived by the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The Blackhawks only have five games remaining in the 2017-18 season, and evidently, GM Stan Bowman feels that Berube -- who only won two of 11 games to go along with awful ratios (3.93 GAA and an .891 save percentage) -- is best left off the parent-club roster. However, Anton Forsberg is now the only healthy goalie on Chicago's active roster unless the team's traditional go-to option, Corey Crawford, makes a valiant return from post-concussion syndrome.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased in loss to Vancouver•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Another rough start•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Will tend the twine Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Has allowed 10 goals in last two starts•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Tending goal Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...