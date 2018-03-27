Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Cut loose by Chicago

Berube was waived by the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Blackhawks only have five games remaining in the 2017-18 season, and evidently, GM Stan Bowman feels that Berube -- who only won two of 11 games to go along with awful ratios (3.93 GAA and an .891 save percentage) -- is best left off the parent-club roster. However, Anton Forsberg is now the only healthy goalie on Chicago's active roster unless the team's traditional go-to option, Corey Crawford, makes a valiant return from post-concussion syndrome.