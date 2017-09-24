Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Gets starting nod for Saturday's contest
Berube will start between the pipes in Saturday's preseason game against the Blue Jackets, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.
Anton Forsberg is locked in as Corey Crawford's backup, so Berube will likely be assigned to AHL Rockford before the regular season gets underway. The 26-year-old netminder struggled in limited action last season, posting a 3-2-2 record while registering an ugly 3.42 GAA and .903 save percentage over 14 appearances with the Islanders.
