Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt
Berube will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against the Hurricanes, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Berube was razor sharp in his last start Tuesday against Colorado, turning aside 33 of the 34 shots he faced en route to an impressive 2-1 overtime victory. The 26-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his third win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Carolina club that's 13-15-5 on the road this season.
