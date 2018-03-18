Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Has allowed 10 goals in last two starts
Berube allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.
Berube has surrendered 10 goals in his last two starts, and 24 in seven appearances (five starts) this month. He just hasn't proven he should be on your fantasy roster -- there's too much risk.
More News
