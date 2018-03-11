Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Has allowed 18 goals in last four-plus games

Berube made 33 saves in a 7-4 loss to the Bruins. He allowed six goals.

Berube has allowed nine goals in his last two games and 18 in his last four-and-a-half games. There is no fantasy joy here. Only pain.

