Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Has allowed 18 goals in last four-plus games
Berube made 33 saves in a 7-4 loss to the Bruins. He allowed six goals.
Berube has allowed nine goals in his last two games and 18 in his last four-and-a-half games. There is no fantasy joy here. Only pain.
