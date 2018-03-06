Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: In goal Tuesday
Berube will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Avalanche, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Berube has struggled in his last two outings, posting an 0-1-0 record while registering a disastrous 7.13 GAA and .789 save percentage over that span. The 26-year-old netminder will look to get on track and pick up his second win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Colorado club that's averaging 2.63 goals per game on the road this season, 21st in the NHL.
