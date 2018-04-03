Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: In goal Wednesday

Berube will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against St. Louis, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Berube has struggled in limited action this season, compiling a 2-5-1 record while posting an ugly 3.93 GAA and .891 save percentage in 11 appearances. The 26-year-old netminder will hope to get on track in a road matchup with a slumping Blues team that's lost three consecutive games.