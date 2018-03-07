Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Makes 33 saves to defeat Avalanche
Berube stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over the Avalanche.
It was just the fourth appearance of the season for Berube, who turned in his best performance to date. The 26-year-old is currently sitting in the backup role for Chicago, but his .884 save percentage leaves lots to be desired. Berube could be worth scooping up in a very deep league, but it's probably best to wait until he strings together some consistent performances before making a move.
