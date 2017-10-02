Play

Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Placed on waivers

Berube was waived by Chicago on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

The former Islander joined the Blackhawks this summer, signing a two-year contract, and will likely begin his season with AHL Rockford unless he's claimed on waivers. Additionally, Berube will be Chicago's first option if either Corey Crawford or Anton Forsberg goes down with an injury.

