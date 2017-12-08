Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Returned to minor-league affiliate

The Blackhawks reassigned Berube to AHL Rockford on Friday.

The Blackhawks activated starting netminder Corey Crawford (undisclosed) from injured reserve in a corresponding move Friday, so they're no longer in need of Berube's services as a backup. The 26-year-old backstop will return to his role as AHL Rockford's starter.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories