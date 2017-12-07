Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Sees action in loss

Berube stopped 12 of 14 shots in two periods of a 6-2 loss to Washington on Wednesday.

The recent call-up wasn't supposed to see action so soon, but with the Capitals scoring three times on their first 10 shots, the Blackhawks gave Berube a shot. He wasn't much better than starter Anton Forsberg, but making your first appearance of the year against Washington is a tough ask. He likely didn't do anything to help or harm his role, and he isn't likely to be a viable fantasy option anytime soon.