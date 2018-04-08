Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Shipped to AHL

Berube was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday.

Overall, Berube's NHL season wasn't flattering with a .894 save percentage and 3-6-1 record in 13 outings. However, he showed flashes of becoming a formidable backup, as the 26-year-old highlighted his season with two wins of over 30 saves. Berube will be eligible for the Calder Cup Playoffs if AHL Rockford clinches a spot.