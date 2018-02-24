Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Sparks Blackhawks with 42 saves
Berube allowed one goal on 43 shots to win his first NHL game of the season, 3-1, over the Sharks on Friday.
The Blackhawks have experienced goaltender issues since Corey Crawford (concussion) went down, but Berube was stellar Friday. His 42 saves were a career best, and 17 of them came in the third period. This is certainly an encouraging sign, but owners shouldn't bet the farm on Berube repeating this performance -- he owned a .899 save percentage in 21 career NHL games prior to Friday.
