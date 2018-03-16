Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Spells Forsberg against Jets
Berube entered Monday's game against the Jets after Anton Forsberg allowed three goals in 9:26. He played 49:20 and made 30 saves on 32 shots.
Berube certainly outplayed Forsberg in this game, and it could lead to more action for the 26-year-old. On the other hand, that may just be rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic for the Blackhawks. Forsberg may have a 3.04 GAA this season, but Berube's GAA is 3.48. However, since Berube has only played in eight games, Chicago may write that off as a small sample size.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Has allowed 18 goals in last four-plus games•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Assuming road net Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Stops 37 in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Makes 33 saves to defeat Avalanche•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: In goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...