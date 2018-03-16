Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Spells Forsberg against Jets

Berube entered Monday's game against the Jets after Anton Forsberg allowed three goals in 9:26. He played 49:20 and made 30 saves on 32 shots.

Berube certainly outplayed Forsberg in this game, and it could lead to more action for the 26-year-old. On the other hand, that may just be rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic for the Blackhawks. Forsberg may have a 3.04 GAA this season, but Berube's GAA is 3.48. However, since Berube has only played in eight games, Chicago may write that off as a small sample size.