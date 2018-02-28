Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Starting Thursday in San Jose

Berube will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Sharks, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Berube was fantastic in his first start of the season Friday against San Jose, turning aside 42 of the 43 shots he faced en route to an impressive 3-1 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will look to pick up another win against the same opponent, but this time he'll be facing the Sharks in their home arena, where they've gone 18-9-3 this campaign.