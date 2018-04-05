Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Stops 31 in win

Berube made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 4-3 win over the Blues on Wednesday.

This counts as a relatively good outing for Berube, as he came into this game with a 3.84 GAA and .893 save percentage. Additionally, this is the 26-year-old's first win in seven outings. The goaltending situation in Chicago has been a mess since Corey Crawford got hurt, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Berube elsewhere after this season ends.