Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Stops 31 in win
Berube made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 4-3 win over the Blues on Wednesday.
This counts as a relatively good outing for Berube, as he came into this game with a 3.84 GAA and .893 save percentage. Additionally, this is the 26-year-old's first win in seven outings. The goaltending situation in Chicago has been a mess since Corey Crawford got hurt, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Berube elsewhere after this season ends.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: In goal Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Summoned by big club•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Cut loose by Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased in loss to Vancouver•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Another rough start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...