Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Stops 37 in win

Berube made 37 saves on 40 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Berube played well in this game, he posted a .925 save percentage, but he couldn't carry the Blackhawks to victory. With Corey Crawford out, Chicago is looking for anybody to stabilize the situation in goal. However, even with this start Berube has a 3.11 GAA, which is also his career GAA. The 26-year-old has a lot left to prove.