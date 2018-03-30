Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Summoned by big club

The Blackhawks recalled Berube from AHL Rockford on Thursday.

Anton Forsberg is likely done for the season due to an undisclosed injury he suffered during his pregame warmup ritual Thursday, so Berube will almost certainly finish the campaign as the Blackhawks' second netminder. The 2009 fourth-round pick has struggled in limited action with the big club this season, compiling a 2-5-1 record while posting a sub-par 3.93 GAA and .891 save percentage in 11 appearances.