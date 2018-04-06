Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Taking on St. Louis
Berube will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Blues, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Berube was solid in Wednesday's road matchup with St. Louis, turning aside 31 of the 34 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. The Blues, who have lost four consecutive games, are in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, so they'll undoubtedly plan on testing Berube early and often in Chicago. The 26-year-old netminder has struggled in limited action this season, compiling a 3-5-1 record while posting a subpar 3.84 GAA and .893 save percentage in 12 appearances, so St. Louis should have plenty of opportunities to score Friday night.
