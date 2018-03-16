Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Tending goal Saturday

Berube will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Sabres, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Berube didn't play well in his last start last Saturday against the Bruins, giving up six goals on 39 shots en route to a 7-4 defeat. The 26-year-old netminder will look to get back on track in a favorable road matchup with a Sabres team that's 10-20-5 at home this season.