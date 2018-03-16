Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Tending goal Saturday
Berube will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Sabres, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Berube didn't play well in his last start last Saturday against the Bruins, giving up six goals on 39 shots en route to a 7-4 defeat. The 26-year-old netminder will look to get back on track in a favorable road matchup with a Sabres team that's 10-20-5 at home this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Spells Forsberg against Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Has allowed 18 goals in last four-plus games•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Assuming road net Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Stops 37 in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Makes 33 saves to defeat Avalanche•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...