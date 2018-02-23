Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Will make first start of season
Berube draws the home start against the Sharks on Friday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Berube has spent most of his season with AHL Rockford, posting a 7-8-0 record and .920 save percentage. The 26-year-old backstop hasn't had as much luck in the NHL, playing 15 games -- mainly in relief efforts -- over the last two seasons, accruing a .888 save percentage along the way. The Blackhawks have lost nine of 11 games and scored more than two goals in regulation periods just twice in that span, so Berube should be off of most fantasy radars at this time.
