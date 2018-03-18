Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Will tend the twine Sunday

Berube will get the start in net against the Blues on Sunday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Berube has been incredibly inconsistent in his short time at the NHL level this season. In nine appearances, the 26-year-old owns a 2-4-0 record with a 3.55 GAA and .900 save percentage. He shouldn't be trusted to start in any fantasy formats right now.