Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Yields two goals in relief

Berube allowed two goals on 10 shots in relief for Anton Forsberg during a 6-3 loss to the Ducks on Sunday.

In his last start Thursday, Berube was yanked, but this time around, he played the role of reliever after another poor goaltender start for the Blackhawks. However, Berube performed no better in relief, and he's yielded eight goals in the last 67 minutes. Berube should not be counted upon for fantasy production.