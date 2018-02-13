Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Awful in relief
Glass allowed three goals on just nine shots after entering in the second period of Monday's 6-1 loss to Arizona.
Chicago was all over Arizona once Glass replaced Anton Forsberg, but it didn't matter. The journeyman netminder now sports an .899 save percentage and 3.24 GAA for the campaign, and if the Blackhawks don't soon find an answer in goal, the playoffs will be out of reach. Glass projects to continue splitting starts with Forsberg until Corey Crawford (concussion) returns, but it will also be interesting to see if the club looks outside the organization for goaltending help. Nonetheless, Glass should be viewed as a risky option in all fantasy settings. It's also worth noting that Crawford returned to practice Monday.
