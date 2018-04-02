Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Back with Chicago
Glass was summoned from AHL Rockford on Monday.
With Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) and Corey Crawford (concussion) ruled to be done for the season, Glass and Jean-Francois Berube figure to man the goalie tandem in Chicago for the remainder of 2017-18. It's unclear at the moment who the starter will be, but Glass hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 13, and his numbers haven't been impressive this season -- he sports a 3-6-3 record, 3.31 GAA, and .898 save percentage throughout 14 games.
