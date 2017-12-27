The Blackhawks recalled Glass from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Chicago placed starting netminder Corey Crawford (undisclosed) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Glass will step in as Anton Forsberg's backup until Crawford is cleared to return. The 32-year-old netminder has been decent in the minors this season, posting a 10-4-1 record while maintaining a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage through 18 appearances.