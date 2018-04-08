Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Bumps down a rank
Glass was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday.
At the beginning of the season, Glass wasn't expected to accrue any NHL time unless and Corey Crawford was injured, and Crawford endured a concussion on Dec. 23 that left him out for the year. Glass played decent at best, compiling a .898 save percentage, 3.36 GAA and 3-7-3 record, and he'll help AHL Rockford fight for a birth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
