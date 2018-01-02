Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Designated starter Wednesday
Glass will see pucks Wednesday night from the host Rangers, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 32-year-old Glass was phenomenal in his NHL debut Friday night against Edmonton, stopping 42 of 45 shots on the road, but luck wasn't on his side in the New Year's Eve overtime loss to the Flames, when he picked up 35 saves in Calgary. Glass will now square off a Rangers team that narrowly defeated the Sabres for the 2018 Winter Classic, with the Blueshirts featuring the NHL's 11th-best offense.
