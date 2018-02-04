Glass stopped 35 of 39 shots in Saturday's overtimes loss to the Flames.

Glass turned in a valiant effort, but Sean Monahan struck in the extra frame to send the veteran to his fifth straight loss. The losses may be piling up, but Glass is still sporting a .908 save percentage and has helped Chicago earn a point in consecutive starts. Glass certainly isn't an ideal fantasy option, but if he continues to see playing time and can build off this outing, he could be worth scooping up in a very deep league.