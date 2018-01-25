Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Holds Toronto to three in loss
Glass turned aside 33 of Toronto's 36 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Considering the opponent and the fact that he's just nine games into his NHL career, Glass performed admirably against Toronto, allowing just one 5-on-5 goal in the contest. He's now had two consecutive solid starts in relief of the injured Corey Crawford (concussion), giving up a combined five goals on 67 shots to the Leafs and the Lightning. But with Crawford likely to return soon, his value is in more of a spot start role, and it isn't likely to last long.
