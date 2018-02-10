Glass will guard the away goal Saturday against the Wild, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Glass made a decent early impression between the pipes for the Blackhawks, but it's rolled downhill since then. He last picked up a win for the club Jan. 12 against the Jets, going 0-3-2 in his six appearances since then. He posted an encouraging start last time out, setting aside 20 of the 22 shots he faced against the Flames. The 31-year-old netminder will attempt to build off of that outing in a rivalry matchup with a Wild club tallying 3.22 goals per game at home this season.