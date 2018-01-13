Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: In goal Sunday against Detroit
Glass will patrol the crease in Sunday's home game against the Red Wings.
Glass was razor sharp in his last start Friday against the Jets, turning aside 32 of the 31 shots he faced en route to an impressive 2-1 victory. The 32-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and secure his fourth win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Red Wings club that's only averaging 2.44 goals per game on the road this season, 25th in the NHL.
