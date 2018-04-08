Glass made 35 saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

After a strong 3-1-1 start, the glass shattered for this 33-year-old rookie who finally fulfilled his dream of playing in the NHL. Glass will be hard-pressed to earn a job as the Hawks' back-up next season, but he will be able to say proved he could be in the NHL. He finishes 3-7-3.