Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Makes 29 saves in 2-0 loss
Glass saved 29 of 31 shots during Monday's 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay.
This was the third consecutive loss for the Blackhawks, and they've been outscored 13-3 in the process. Glass projects to continue battling Anton Forsberg for starts in the Chicago crease, and neither netminder has been able to create notable separation and claim the No. 1 gig. There's some modest upside for Glass in deep leagues, but expectations should probably remain in check until he has a larger sample size of work. After all, Glass has just eight games of NHL experience.
