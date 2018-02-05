Glass will guard the cage for Tuesday's clash with Calgary, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Glass has been downright terrible of late, as he is 0-2-2 in his last five outings, along with a 3.49 GAA. It's a bit surprising that coach John Quenneville continues to ride the 31-year-old, considering Anton Forsberg has fared marginally better in his limited appearances -- a 5-8-3 record and 2.94 GAA in 19 outings. For fans and fantasy owners alike, the return of Corey Crawford (concussion) can't come soon enough.