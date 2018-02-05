Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Patrolling blue paint Tuesday
Glass will guard the cage for Tuesday's clash with Calgary, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Glass has been downright terrible of late, as he is 0-2-2 in his last five outings, along with a 3.49 GAA. It's a bit surprising that coach John Quenneville continues to ride the 31-year-old, considering Anton Forsberg has fared marginally better in his limited appearances -- a 5-8-3 record and 2.94 GAA in 19 outings. For fans and fantasy owners alike, the return of Corey Crawford (concussion) can't come soon enough.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Falls short in OT loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Starting Saturday in Calgary•
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Shines in win over Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Holds Toronto to three in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Starting against Toronto•
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Makes 29 saves in 2-0 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...