Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Sees relief duty Saturday
Glass stopped two of 11 shots in relief of Anton Forsberg in Saturday's loss to the Islanders.
Forsberg got torched for five goals by an explosive New York offense and Glass couldn't stop the bleeding. The veteran goaltender makes for a cool story, but these are tough times in Chicago. Corey Craword (upper body) is likely done for the season and neither Glass or Forsberg have really impressed in the crease this season. Glass owns a 3-2-1 record with a .905 save percentage and his spot start value will likely depend on the quality of his opponent.
