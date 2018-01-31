Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Shines in win over Preds
Forsberg allowed a single goal on 43 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Nashville.
The Finn recorded a 24-save win before the All-Star break, so it's encouraging to see him follow it up strongly Tuesday. Forsberg has an opportunity to take the No. 1 job and run with it for the Blackhawks, as Corey Crawford's status is murky while nursing a concussion, and Jeff Glass has lost four of his past five starts. While taking a speculative flier on Forsberg could pay off handsomely down the stretch drive for fantasy owners, it's probably wise to temper expectations for the immediate future.
