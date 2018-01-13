Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Stands tall in 2-1 win over Jets
Glass saved 31 of 32 shots during Friday's 2-1 win over Winnipeg.
The Jets scored late in the third period to pull within a goal, and then they peppered Glass and also hit three posts over the final minutes. He held on for his third win in five starts and also boasts a respectable .918 save percentage. Considering Chicago is allowing the fourth most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (12.4) in the league, it's not an ideal fantasy setup, but the 32-year-old journeyman has done his part to keep the Blackhawks competitive with Corey Crawford (upper body) out.
