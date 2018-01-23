Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Starting against Toronto
Glass will guard the crease for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Glass actually put up a decent showing against the electric Lightning offense on Monday, allowing just two goals on 31 shots, but it wasn't enough to get the win and neither he nor Anton Forsberg has been able to fill in adequately in the absence of Corey Crawford (concussion) thus far. Toronto is usually pretty explosive, but has struggled recently, dropping five of its last six games while posting three goals or fewer in all five losses.
