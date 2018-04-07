Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Starting in Winnipeg
Glass will guard the cage on the road in Saturday's season finale against the Jets, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Glass likely won't spend any time with the big club next season, so he'll hope to perform well in what realistically could be his last taste of NHL game action. The 32-year-old netminder has struggled when suiting up for the Blackhawks this season, compiling a 3-6-3 record while posting a sub-par 3.31 GAA and .898 save percentage in 14 appearances, but the Jets will likely be resting some of their key players Saturday, which should aid Glass's chances of finishing the 2017-18 campaign with a victory.
