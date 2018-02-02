Play

Glass will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Flames, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Glass hasn't been great in limited action this season, compiling a 3-3-2 record while posting a sub-par 3.15 GAA and .910 save percentage in nine appearances. He'll hope to snap his three-game losing streak and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a slumping Calgary club that's lost six straight games.

