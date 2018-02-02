Glass will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Flames, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Glass hasn't been great in limited action this season, compiling a 3-3-2 record while posting a sub-par 3.15 GAA and .910 save percentage in nine appearances. He'll hope to snap his three-game losing streak and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a slumping Calgary club that's lost six straight games.