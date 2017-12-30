Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Starting Sunday in Calgary
Glass will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game against the Flames, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Glass played well in his NHL debut Friday against the Oilers, turning aside 42 of the 45 shots he faced en route to a 4-3 overtime victory. The 32-year-old journeyman will look to pick up a second straight win Sunday in a favorable road matchup with a slumping Flames team that has lost three consecutive games.
