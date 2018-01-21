Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Stationed between pipes Monday
Glass will get the starting nod for Monday's game against Tampa Bay, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
With Corey Crawford's (concussion) recovery timetable still up in the air, Glass and Anton Forsberg should continue to split time for now. The 32-year-old netminder is 3-2-1 in his first NHL season with a 3.34 GAA and .905 save percentage. The Lightning certainly aren't a good matchup, making Glass a risky play Monday.
