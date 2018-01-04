Glass made 25 saves against 27 shots against the Rangers on Wednesday, earning a 5-2 victory.

Some credit goes to the Blackhawk defense for allowing only 27 shots, but they also gave the Rangers six power plays, meaning Glass made more than a third of his saves while down a man. As long as Corey Crawford (upper body) is on the shelf, Glass has potential as a daily play or on a full-season roster that has space for him.