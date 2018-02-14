Glass allowed four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's loss to Vegas.

It's hard to point the finger at Glass for this one, as the Golden Knights are a powerhouse and gave Chicago more than they could handle. The Blackhawks have lost seven straight games and Glass has individually suffered six straight defeats. These are miserable times in the Windy City and both Glass and Anton Forsberg don't seem capable of saving the season in the absence of elite starter Corey Crawford (concussion). With a lackluster .898 save percentage in 14 appearances, it's best to steer clear of Glass in fantasy for the time being.