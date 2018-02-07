Glass allowed two goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Flames.

Glass has now suffered four straight losses and is failing to deliver in the absence of Corey Crawford (concussion). The veteran netminder finally making it to the NHL is a fantastic story, but he simply hasn't been good enough for a Blackhawks team desperately needing points. Anton Forsberg isn't turning heads right now, but even when Glass does get a start in place of him, he doesn't make for a trustworthy fantasy play.