Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Takes tough loss to Golden Knights
Glass allowed five goals on 43 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.
The backup played well enough to keep the Blackhawks in the game through two periods, and Chicago actually scored three straight goals to take the lead early in the third, but Glass yielded a pair of scores on eight shots in the third period. The first-year NHL goaltender has allowed at least three goals in three of his four starts. In those four games, he's yielded four goals in the third period.
